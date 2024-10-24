NationalTop News

Prime Minister Modi Celebrates Pali’s Classical Language Status as a Tribute to Bhagwan Buddha’s Legacy

By Odisha Diary bureau

The Prime Minister, Shri Narendra Modi today expressed happiness over Indian Government’s decision of conferring Classical Language status on Pali. He added that it has ignited a spirit of joy among those who believe in the thoughts of Bhagwan Buddha. Shri Modi also thanked the scholars and monks from different nations who took part in panel discussion on ‘Pali as a Classical Language’ hosted by ICCR in Colombo.

Responding to a post by India in SriLanka handle, Shri Modi stated:

“Glad that the Indian Government’s decision of conferring Classical Language status on Pali has ignited a spirit of joy among those who believe in the thoughts of Bhagwan Buddha. Grateful to the scholars and monks from different nations who took part in this programme in Colombo.”

 

