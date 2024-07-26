Prime Minister Modi Celebrates Assam’s Charaideo Maidam’s UNESCO World Heritage Listing

The Prime Minister, Shri Narendra Modi has expressed his happiness and pride as Assam’s Charaideo Maidam added to UNESCO World Heritage list. Shri Modi said that it is a matter of immense joy and pride for India.

The Moidams at Charaideo showcase the glorious Ahom culture, which places utmost reverence to ancestors, Shri Modi further added.

Responding to the X post of UNESCO about aforementioned UNESCO World Heritage list, the Prime Minister said;

“A matter of immense joy and pride for India!

The Moidams at Charaideo showcase the glorious Ahom culture, which places utmost reverence to ancestors. I hope more people learn about the great Ahom rule and culture.

Glad that the Moidams join the #WorldHeritage List.”