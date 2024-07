Prime Minister Shri Narendra Modi arrived in Moscow on an Official Visit today. On arrival, Prime Minister was received by H.E. Mr. Denis Manturov, First Deputy Prime Minister of the Russian Federation at the Vnukovo-II airport and accorded a ceremonial welcome.

During his visit, Prime Minister will co-chair the 22nd India-Russia Annual Summit with President H.E. Mr. Vladimir Putin. He will also interact with the members of Indian Community in Moscow.