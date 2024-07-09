Prime Minister Modi addresses the Indian community in Russia

Prime Minister Shri Narendra Modi interacted with the Indian community in Russia at an event held in Moscow today. He was greeted with special warmth and affection by the community members.

In his address to the community, Prime Minister thanked the Indian diaspora for the warm welcome and lauded its contribution in enhancing the India-Russia relationship. While greeting them on behalf of 1.4 billion Indians, he noted that his interaction with the community was special, as it was his first address to the Indian diaspora in his historic third term.

Prime Minister spoke about the visible transformation that has happened in India in the last ten years. This was a matter of great pride for all Indians, he noted. He stated that in his third term, it was the objective of the government to become the third largest economy in the world. He talked about India’s economic growth which accounted for significant percentage of global growth; its digital and fintech success; its green development achievements; and its impactful socio-economic programs empowering common people. He underlined that India’s transformative success has happened because of the dedication, commitment and contribution of 1.4 billion Indians, each one of whom today dreams of making India a developed country. India, he noted, through its committed efforts, from tackling climate change to meeting sustainable development goals, was making significant contribution to global prosperity – as a Vishwabandhu, a friend to the world. He further noted that India’s call for peace, dialogue and diplomacy to resolve global issues had high resonance.

Prime Minister encouraged the Indian community to continue playing a proactive role in forging a stronger and deeper partnership with Russia. He mentioned that a decision to open two new Indian Consulates in Kazan and Ekaterinburg has been taken which would give further boost to people-to-people ties. This announcement was received with great applause. He lauded the efforts of the community to nurture and nourish Indian cultural traditions in the country and share its vibrancy with the Russian people.