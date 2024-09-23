Prime Minister Modi addressed the Indian community in New York

Prime Minister Shri Narendra Modi today addressed a large gathering of the Indian community at an event in Long Island, New York. Over 15,000 people attended the event.

Prime Minister was welcomed by the community with exceptional warmth and enthusiasm. Addressing the gathering, Prime Minister noted that the India-US relationship is profoundly enriched by the Indian American community, which plays a pivotal role in fostering ties between the two great democracies. Prime Minister spoke about his meeting with President Biden the previous day in his home in Delaware. This special gesture reflected the bridge of trust that the Indian community has built with the United States.

Prime Minister spoke about his vision for Viksit Bharat by 2047. He noted that the largest democratic exercise in human history had given him a historic third term, in which he was committed to work for the progress of India with ever greater dedication. He highlighted transformative changes in India in the last decade- from creation of next-generation infrastructure to pulling 250 million people out of poverty, India’s economic growth and going from being the 10th largest economy to the 5th largest, and now aiming at becoming the third largest economy in the world.

Prime Minister underlined the government’s commitment to pursuing reforms to meet the aspirations of the people. He referred to the new vibrancy in the country, with innovation, entrepreneurship, start-ups, financial inclusion and digital empowerment propelling growth and prosperity. He highlighted the transformative impact at the grassroots level of women-led development and green transition.

Prime Minister noted that India was a major contributor to global growth, prosperity, peace and security, climate change action, innovation, supply and value chains, and in filling global skill-gaps. India’s voice today resonated deeper and louder in the global arena, he added.

Prime Minister announced plans to open two new Indian consulates in the US- in Boston and Los Angeles – and a Thiruvalluvar Chair of Tamil studies in the University of Houston. These initiatives would further strengthen the living bridge between India and its diaspora in the United States. He expressed the hope that the Indian diaspora, with its strong convening strength, would continue to play a crucial role in fostering closer ties between India and the US.