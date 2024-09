The Prime Minister, Shri Narendra Modi has congratulated Rubina Francis on winning Bronze in P2 – Women’s 10M Air Pistol SH1 event at the Paris Paralympics 2024.

The Prime Minister posted on X:

“Yet another proud moment for India as Rubina Francis wins a Bronze in the P2 – Women’s 10M Air Pistol SH1 event at the #Paralympics2024. Her exceptional focus, determination, and perseverance have given outstanding results.