Prime Minister Boris Johnson met French President Macron at the G7 Summit in Germany today

New Delhi :The Prime Minister began by thanking the President for his generous praise of Her Majesty The Queen on the occasion of her Jubilee.

The leaders discussed the crisis in Ukraine. They agreed this is a critical moment for the course of the conflict, and there is an opportunity to turn the tide in the war. Both the Prime Minister and President Macron stressed the need to support Ukraine to strengthen their hand in both the war and any future negotiations.

President Macron praised the Prime Minister’s ongoing military support to Ukraine and the leaders agreed to step up this work. The Prime Minister stressed any attempt to settle the conflict now will only cause enduring instability and give Putin licence to manipulate both sovereign countries and international markets in perpetuity.

The leaders agreed to continue and enhance the close work between the UK and France on areas including defence and security.