Primary role of Parliament is to preserve the Constitution and to protect democracy- VP Jagdeep Dhankhar

The Vice-Presdient, Shri Jagdeep Dhanhar today emphasised that the primary role of Parliament is to preserve the Constitution and to protect democracy. He further stated that there is no more serious guardian of democracy than the Member itself. “If there is any crisis in democracy, if democratic values are attacked, your role is decisive”, he added.

Addressing the orientation programme organised for the newly elected members of Rajya Sabha in Parliament house today, Shri Dhankhar firmly stated that no topic is off limits for discussion in parliament provided proper procedure is followed. Any topic, any person, any individual including the conduct of the chair can be discussed if proper procedure as laid down in rules of procedure of the house is followed, he stated.

Stressing on the autonomy and authority of Parliament, Vice-President emphasised that “Parliament is supreme for its procedure, for its proceedings. Any proceeding in the house, in the Parliament is beyond review, either of the executive or any other authority”. “Whatever happens inside the Parliament, no one has authority to interfere except the Chair. It cannot be of the executive nor of any other institution”, he added.

Shri Dhankhar expressed extreme concern over the hit and run strategy adopted by members in Parliament where a member gives a media bite before speaking in Parliament, comes to parliament speaks only to capture attention and media space and then leaves the house without listening to other members and again goes outside and gives bite to the media. He also underlined the growing tendency among members to make personal attacks instead of engaging on issues and practice of shouting and sloganeering just to please some individuals. “There can be no greater divisive activity than this”, he added.

Describing the emergency as one painful, heart wrenching and darkest chapter in Indian democracy, Shri Dhankhar emphasised that during that time our Constitution was reduced to just a paper with fundamentals rights being gravely violated and leaders were unjustly jailed. Shri Dhankhar expressed pride in the overall performance of Parliament, stating that Members of our Parliament right from the beginning have acted in support of the people and have contributed to the growth of this Nation except for the period of Emergency.

Lamenting over the current state of the Parliamentary System in the country. He emphasised that there are moments when national issues and interests should take precedence over political considerations. He said that the situation today is concerning and disruption, disturbance in parliament is being used as a political tool.

“This is an attack on the basic spirit of democracy. To harm dignity is to shake the roots of democracy. There can be no greater danger to democracy than imparting an impression that disturbance and disruption are political weapons to score political mileage at the cost of prestige of Parliament and the nation”, he added

Reflecting on the Parliament’s esteemed role as a bastion of deliberation and a citadel of constitutional values and liberties, Shri Dhankhar called for a shift from a purely political perspective to one focused on nationalism and the broader welfare of the country.

Underscoring the fundamental purpose of the Indian Parliament, Shri Dhankhar Highlighting the importance of evaluating the parliamentary system beyond the confines of political parties, Lauding the Constituent Assembly proceedings as a North Star and a guiding light for modern Indian democracy, Shri Dhankhar highlighted the Assembly’s remarkable three-year journey, spanning 11 sessions, during which it tackled deeply contentious issues without compromising on decorum or dialogue. He emphasised that solutions were reached through collaboration rather than confrontation, setting a high standard for decorum and effective debate.

Addressing concerns about the misuse of parliamentary freedom that the Constitution grants to the Member speaking in the House, Shri Dhankhar stated that it has been granted to the Members to protect democracy and safeguard the constitution. He affirmed that any misuse will be dealt with according to parliamentary rules and expressed that he takes no pleasure in taking action against the Members.

Noting that for the first time in six decades, a Prime Minister has served a third consecutive term, Shri Dhankhar emphasised the Prime Minister role as the leader of the House, representing the entire nation beyond party lines. Expressing concern over recent disruptions in the Rajya Sabha, the Vice President criticised the lack of respect shown during the motion of thanks reply to the Prime Minister.

The Vice President firmly rejected any accusations of bias, reaffirming his unwavering commitment to the Constitution, rule of law, and national interests. He called upon all members to reflect on these fundamental principles and to maintain the dignity of parliamentary proceedings.

Reiterating his commitment to guiding parliamentary conduct, Shri Dhankhar encouraged members to thoroughly review the rulings of the Chair, including those of his predecessors, to better understand parliamentary protocols.

Referring to the practice of pre-determined disruptions by political parties, Shri Dhankhar questioned the validity of such actions, comparing them unfavorably with the robust democracies of other countries that, despite not having India’s rich cultural heritage, maintain effective parliamentary practices.

Shri Dhankhar pointed out that weakening of fundamental democratic pillars—executive, judiciary, and legislature ultimately impacts the common citizen. He called for a return to respect and constructive dialogue in the House, emphasising the need for transparency, accountability, and visionary planning from the government, which is hampered by current practices.

Discouraging the practice of attempting to ask supplementaries on every question, he stressed the need for members to thoroughly review ministers’ replies and ask relevant supplementary questions. He emphasised his commitment to ensuring gender and party balance when selecting questions, and urged senior leaders to actively participate to set an example.

Highlighting the significant role of nominated members, appointed by the President, in enlightening society, Shri Dhankhar suggested them to create an annual booklet to document their contributions. The Vice President also urged members to use Special Mentions effectively to draw government attention to important issues, emphasising that these are not mere formalities but tools for initiating action.