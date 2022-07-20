Primary Agricultural Credit Societies (PACS) multipurpose vibrant business entities, draft model bye-laws are being prepared in consultation with the State Governments, National Cooperative Federations and all other stakeholders, says Amit Shah

New Delhi : In order to make Primary Agricultural Credit Societies (PACS) multipurpose vibrant business entities, draft model bye-laws are being prepared in consultation with the State Governments, National Cooperative Federations and all other stakeholders. These Draft Model Bye-Laws contain various provisions for bringing professionalism, transparency and accountability in their operation. It is to mention that PACS registered and administered under the respective State Cooperative Laws.

The Government is also formulating a new national level policy for cooperatives and two-day National Conference on new Cooperation Policy was held on 12th and 13th April, 2022 with Cooperation Secretaries/ RCSs from all the States/UTs, wherein discussions were inter alia held on legal framework, identification of regulatory, policy & operational barriers; ease of doing business; reforms for strengthening governance; promoting new and social cooperatives; revitalizing defunct ones; making cooperatives vibrant economic entities; cooperation among cooperatives and increasing membership of cooperatives.

Also, a centrally sponsored project for Computerization of 63,000 PACS has been launched to further help them in their digitalization and end-to-end automation of their businesses. It will bring transparency and enhance trustworthiness in the working of PACS and will also help them become nodal service delivery point for Interest Subvention Scheme (ISS), PMFBY, Direct Benefit Transfer (DBT) for various services and provision of inputs like fertilizers, seeds etc. This pan India IT project and legal reforms through adoption of model bye-laws by PACS will create enabling environment for PACS to become vibrant multipurpose business entities.

This was stated by the Minister of Cooperation, Shri Amit Shah in a written reply to a question in the Rajya Sabha today.