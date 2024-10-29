Prices of Anti-Cancer Drugs Trastuzumab, Osimertinib, and Durvalumab Slashed After Custom Duty Exemption and GST Cut

In line with the Government’s commitment to ensure the availability of drugs at affordable prices, National Pharmaceutical Pricing Authority (NPPA) has issued an O.M. dated 28.10.2024 directing the concerned manufacturers to reduce the MRP on three anti-cancer drugs, Trastuzumab, Osimertinib and Durvalumab. This is in pursuance to the announcement made in the Union Budget for the year 2024-25 exempting these three anti-cancer medicines from customs duty. The Department of Revenue, Ministry of Finance issued Notification 30/2024 dated 23.07.2024 reducing the custom duty to nil on these three anticancer drugs.

Further, the Department of Revenue, Ministry of Finance has issued notification no. 05/2024 dated 08.10.2024 notifying the reduction in GST Rates from 12% to 5% with effect from 10.10.2024 on these three drugs.

Accordingly, there should be a reduction in MRP of these drugs in the market and benefits of reduced taxes & duties should be passed on to the consumers. Hence, NPPA vide O.M. dated 28.10.2024 has directed all the manufacturers of above-mentioned drugs to reduce their MRP. The manufacturers are required to issue a price list or supplementary price list to the dealers, State Drugs Controllers and the Government indicating changes and to submit information regarding price change to NPPA through Form-II/ Form V.