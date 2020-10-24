Price Monitoring and Resource Unit set up in Goa under the aegis of National Pharmaceutical Pricing Authority (NPPA)

New Delhi: A Price Monitoring and Resource Unit (PMRU) has been set up in Goa under the aegis of National Pharmaceutical Pricing Authority (NPPA), Department of Pharmaceuticals, Ministry of Chemicals and Fertilizers, Government of India.

NPPA, in coordination with Goa State Drug Control Department has set up a Price Monitoring and Resource Unit on 22, October 2020. This PMRU will function at the State level under the direct supervision of the State Drug Controller for increasing outreach of NPPA. PMRUs are societies registered under the Societies Registration Act having its own Memorandum of Association/ Bye laws. The Board of Governors of PMRU includes the representatives from Central Government and State Government concerned and other stakeholders.

NPPA, under its Central Sector Scheme named Consumer Awareness, Publicity and Price Monitoring (CAPPM) has already set up PMRUs in 15 States/ UTs, viz., Kerala, Odisha, Gujarat, Rajasthan, Haryana, Nagaland, Tripura, Uttar Pradesh, Punjab, Andhra Pradesh, Mizoram, Jammu & Kashmir, Karnataka, Telangana and Maharashtra. NPPA has plans to set up PMRUs in all the 36 States/ UTs in the country. The expenses of PMRUs, both recurring and non-recurring are borne by NPPA under the Scheme.

Till now NPPA is headquartered at Delhi and with the setting up of PMRUs in States/ UTs, NPPA shall have outreach at State Level as well.

The PMRUs are expected to strengthen drug security and affordability at regional levels. The primary function of PMRUs is to assist NPPA in monitoring of prices of drugs, ensuring availability of drugs and raising consumer awareness. They act as collaborating partners of NPPA with information gathering mechanism at the grass-roots level. They will render necessary technical assistance to both the NPPA and the respective State Drug Controllers of States/ Union Territories.

NPPA has been working in tandem with State Governments during the COVID-19 pandemic to ensure seamless availability of life saving medicines including HCQ, paracetamol, vaccines, insulin and medicines under COVID protocol, including medical oxygen. Working together with State Governments, NPPA has strived to ensure that there is no shortage of drugs throughout the country.

