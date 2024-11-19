Press conference and social gathering for the big pre-release and promotion of actor Utkarsh Sharma’s next film, “Vanvaas”

Article By Aditya Nayak

Bhubaneswar: Bollywood actor Utkarsh Sharma, who plays the lead in the upcoming film Vanvaas, paid a visit to KIIT and KISS today. The actor was met with an amazing ovation from the students, who enthusiastically cheered, filling the campus with excitement.

He also went to Puri before visiting KISS to seek Lord Jagannath’s blessings. Following his visit to KISS, he went to the Sandy’s Tower hotel for a press meeting.

During the meeting, he graciously addressed all of the journalists’ queries. He briefly discussed the plot of his upcoming film ‘Vanvaas’.

He remarked, “This will be a highly intriguing family entertainer that will be distinct from other family entertainers. The movie’s concept is centered on ‘it is the job (karma) of parents to look after their children and it is children’s dharma to be there for their parents’; so, it is a collection of laughter, other emotions, and some tears.”

When asked by a journalist if he would ever act in an Odia film in the future, as well as if he would be interested in playing the role of Dr. Achyuta Samanta in Dr. Samanta’s biopic (if ever made), he replied, “If I come across a good script, I would love to act in an Odia film. And regarding Dr. Samanta’s part, I believe it cannot be shown in a single film. Dr. Samanta has accomplished a great deal of work thus far, too much for a single film. I’ll have to consider biopic sequels. Additionally, I want to express my gratitude to Dr. Samanta for his contributions to the poor. I also want to thank him for asking me to visit Odisha, as it was thanks to him that I was able to fulfill my ambition of seeing the Puri Jagannath temple.”

In response to a query on Odishan cuisine, Utkarsh stated, “I had dahi vada aloodum this morning, and I really enjoyed the flavor.”

In addition, he professed admiration for Odishan culture and artefacts. He expressed his amazement at how people in Odisha continue to promote and use handcrafted products.

Before the press conference concluded, a preview for his upcoming film ‘Vanvaas’ with the iconic actor Nana Patekar was shown on screen.