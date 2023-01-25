President’s Police Medal for Distinguished and Meritorious Services Awarded to the RPF/RPSF personnel

On the occasion of Republic Day 2023, President’s Police Medal (PPM) for Distinguished Services and Police Medal (PM) for Meritorious Services have been awarded to the following RPF/RPSF personnel:

President’s Police Medal (PPM) for Distinguished Service

Shri Raja Ram, Principal Chief Security Commissioner, South Central Railway

Police Medal (PM) for Meritorious Service

1. Shri Pankaj Gangwar, Principal Chief Security Commissioner, East Coast Railway

2. Shri Devarayi Srinivasa Rao, Assistant Commandant, 7BN RPSF

3. Shri Jamjer Kumar, Assistant Commandant, 15BN RPSF

4. Shri Praveen Singh, Inspector/ 6BN RPSF

5. Shri Vijay Kumar, Inspector/ 6BN RPSF

6. Shri N. Srinivas Rao, Sub-Inspector/ Southern East Central Railway

7. Shri Vivek Mohan, Sub-Inspector/ Northern Railway

8. Shri J. Rajendran, Sub-Inspector/ Southern Railway

9. Shri Yawar Hussain, Sub-Inspector/ 15BN RPSF

10. Shri Diwakar Shukla, Assistant Sub-Inspector/North Eastern Railway

11. Shri Nilesh Kumar, Assistant Sub-Inspector/East Central Railway

12. Shri Saji Augustine, Assistant Sub-Inspector/Southern Railway

13. Shri Prafulla Bhalerao, Head Constable, Western Railway

14. Shri Shri Ram Sahu, Cook/2BN RPSF

15. Shri Chhaburao Sakharji Dhavale, Driver/Central Railway