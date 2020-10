New Delhi: President Trump and first lady Melania Trump test positive for COVID-19.

President Trump announces he and Melania Trump have tested positive for the coronavirus after exposure to top aide.

Tonight, @FLOTUS and I tested positive for COVID-19. We will begin our quarantine and recovery process immediately. We will get through this TOGETHER! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) October 2, 2020

