President to grace Pran Pratishtha ceremony at Noida Jagannath Temple

New Delhi ; President of India Draupadi Murmu will be the Chief Guest during the Pran Pratishtha ceremony of Four Deities at Lord Jagannath temple in Noida. Smt Murmu had given her verbal assurance to attend the Grand Celebration at the premises of Newly built temple at Sector-121 in Noida on 2nd February 2025. A delegation of the Temple’s Management Committee Sri Jagannath Samiti led by General Secretary noted Chartered Accountant Dr Manoranjan Mohnaty met Smt Murmu recently at Rashtrapati Bhawan and formally handed over her the invitation letter. The other members of the delegation were Vice-President Pramod Bahal, Joint Secretary Dhaneswar Nayak, Treasurer Dillip Kumar Swain, Members Debabrata Mishra and Subrat Kumar Jena. Smt Murmu was very happy to know about the construction of a Gigantic Jagannath Temple at Noida and expressed her keenness to take part in the mega religious fiesta.

President Smt Murmu is scheduled to grace the Pran Pratishtha of Lord Jagannath, Lord Balabhadra, Goddess Subhadra and God Sudarshan as main karta during the occasion. Pran Pratishtha is a significant and sacred ritual in hindu tradition of undertaking consecration of the Deities idol. The schedule of the auspicious day will include performance of series of special religious rituals, cultural programs and community gatherings culminating into the ultimate ceremony of Pran Pratishtha. The five days long Religious jamboree from 29th January,2025 to 2nd February,2025 shall witness congregation of religious and spiritual top brasses such as Sadhus,Santhas and Mahatmas from all Devstanas in India like Ayodhya, Haridwar, Rishikesh, Puri, Banaras etc, known from temple sources.

The majestic and marvelous Jagannath temple situated at the sprawling green landscape of A – 1, Sector – 121 in Noida is relatively a modern structure in comparison to original ancient Jagannath Temple at Puri in Odisha. The core architecture of the temple reflects traditional Indian temple design featuring intricate and exquisite stone carvings. The Sanctum Sanctorum of the Temple contains Ratna Singhasan for stationing four Deities. The temple was inaugurated with Shilanyaas in the year 2013.

The sole purpose of building the temple at Noida was to serve the religious and spiritual aspirations and obligations of growing population of devotees in National Capital Region disclosed General Secretary Dr Manoranjan Mohanty to Media. The Temple now serves as the nerve center of hosting religious rituals, cultural festivals and community Get-Togethers regularly all through the year. The most important Festival among the Annual Calendar of Events of the Temple has been to organize Rath Yatra in the similar manner of Puri since the year 2013, Shri Mohanty added.