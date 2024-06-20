President Smt. Droupadi Murmu Visits Pt. Deendayal Upadhyaya National Institute for Persons with Physical Disabilities

President Smt. Droupadi Murmu visited the Pt. Deendayal Upadhyaya National Institute for Persons with Physical Disabilities under the Department of Empowerment of Persons with Disabilities. During her visit, she met with the children with disabilities, paid tribute to the statue of Pt. Deendayal Upadhyaya, and planted a tree in the institute’s garden. The event was graced by Union Minister of Social Justice and Empowerment Dr. Virendra Kumar, Minister of State for Social Justice and Empowerment Mr. B.L. Verma, and Secretary of the Department of Empowerment of Persons with Disabilities Mr. Rajesh Aggarwal.

President Murmu toured the institute, inspecting the P&O workshop where she learned about the manufacturing of artificial limbs using advanced technology. She also visited the Cross Disability Early Intervention Center and interacted with the children receiving treatment there.

In her address, President Murmu praised the government’s efforts under the Sugamya Bharat Abhiyan to enhance the lives of persons with disabilities. She highlighted the significance of the UDID card, which enables disabled individuals to benefit from various government schemes. Commending the work of the Pt. Deendayal Upadhyaya National Institute, she acknowledged the effective therapies and educational programs that empower disabled individuals. She emphasized that our disabled brothers and sisters are in no way inferior to others and that societal inclusivity and sensitivity can eliminate barriers. The President congratulated the institute’s staff for their outstanding work in bringing positive change to the lives of disabled individuals, calling them facilitators of accessibility rather than mere service providers. Union Minister of Social Justice and Empowerment Dr. Virendra Kumar, in his address, reiterated the department’s commitment to empowering and making persons with disabilities self-reliant. He praised the national institutes for their excellent work in caring for disabled children and providing them with assistive devices. He reaffirmed the government’s goal of integrating disabled individuals into the mainstream through self-reliance and skill development programs. Dr. Kumar expressed his gratitude for President Murmu’s guidance in their endeavors. The event also featured a cultural program presented by the institute’s students and children with disabilities. Secretary Shri Rajesh Aggarwal DEPwD, Joint Secretary Shri Rajeev Sharma of the Department of Empowerment of Persons with Disabilities Director Mr. Jeetendra Sharma, senior officials, disabled children, and their parents were present in the event