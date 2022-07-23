President Ram Nath Kovind called upon the political parties to rise above a partisan approach and think about the work needed for the development and welfare of the people of the country with the spirit of ‘nation first’

New Delhi: President Ram Nath Kovind has called upon the political parties to rise above a partisan approach and think about the work needed for the development and welfare of the people of the country with the spirit of ‘nation first’.

In his address at the farewell function organised for him at the Central Hall of Parliament, Mr Kovind said that if the whole nation is considered as a family and differences are bound to crop up once in a while.

Such differences can be resolved peacefully and harmoniously through dialogue. He said, citizens and political parties have many constitutional avenues open to them, including protests and after all, the Father of the Nation employed the weapon of Satyagraha for that purpose but he was equally concerned about the other side. Mr Kovind opined that citizens have a right to protest to press for their demands, but this right should be exercised always by following Gandhian ways.

Mr Kovind also expressed his gratitude towards the Parliamentarians saying that it was not possible for him to discharge his responsibility as President without their support. He said, during his tenure as a President, he tried to discharge his duties with full efficiency.

He mentioned that all the former Presidents of India have been the source of inspiration to him.

The President said that as the basic necessities are taken care of, aspirations are changing too and the dreams of average Indians have got wings now. He said, this has been made possible by good governance, which by definition is without any kind of discrimination.

Mr Kovind said, this all-round progress is in tune with what Babasaheb Ambedkar had visualised.

Speaking on the occasion, Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla said that it is a proud occasion for the Members of both the Houses of Parliament who have gathered to express their gratitude and reverence to Ram Nath Kovind on behalf of the nation. Lok Sabha Speaker further said that during his five-year tenure, Mr Kovind has elevated the stature and dignity of this highest office.

In his speech, Mr Birla observed that the President’s address given in Parliament reflects his vision, deep understanding of political and social issues facing the nation and his clear thought process towards their solutions. Mr Birla added that Mr Kovind’s addresses to the Members of Parliament have inspired all political parties alike and inspired them to their responsibilities. He mentioned that this is the reason that Mr Kovind has received the full support of the leaders of all the parties and all Members of Parliament see him as the guardian of constitutional values and ideals.

The Lok Sabha Speaker said that exemplary work like following the principles of Indian Constitution, Mr Ram Nath Kovind’s commitment to political fairness and making Rashtrapati Bhavan accessible to common citizens will always inspire generations to come.

Vice President M Venkaiah Naidu, Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Union Ministers and MPs from both the Houses were present on this occasion.