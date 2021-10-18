President Ram Nath Kovind Greetings on the Eve of MILAD-UN-NABI

New Delhi : The President of India, Ram Nath Kovind in his message on the eve of Milad-un-Nabi has said: –

“On the auspicious occasion of Prophet Muhammad’s birthday which is celebrated as Eid-e-Milad or Milad-un-Nabi, I extend my greetings to all our fellow citizens, especially our Muslim brothers and sisters.

Prophet Muhammad’s life is an example of fraternity, compassion and affection. He will always remain a source of inspiration for humanity.

Let us take inspiration from his life & ideals and work for the prosperity of the society and promotion of peace and harmony in the country”.