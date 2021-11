President Ram Nath Kovind confers one Maha Vir Chakra (posthumous), one Kirti Chakra (posthumous), five Vir Chakras & six Shaurya Chakras

New Delhi : President Ram Nath Kovind, who is the Supreme Commander of the Armed Forces, conferred one Maha Vir Chakra (posthumous), one Kirti Chakra (posthumous), five Vir Chakras, including four posthumous and six Shaurya Chakras, including one posthumous, to the personnel of Armed Forces and Indian Coast Guard during Defence Investiture Ceremony (Phase-3) at Rashtrapati Bhawan, New Delhi in the morning of November 23, 2021. The Gallantry awards were given to the personnel for displaying conspicuous gallantry, indomitable courage and extreme devotion to duty.

The President also conferred 14 Param Vishisht Seva Medals, two Uttam Yudh Seva Medals and 23 Ati Vishisht Seva Medals for distinguished service of exceptional order. Following is the list of awardees in order of presentation:

S No RANK AND NAME MAHA VIR CHAKRA 1 IC-64405M COLONEL BIKUMALLA SANTOSH BABU, 16TH BATTALION THE BIHAR REGIMENT (POSTHUMOUS) KIRTI CHAKRA 1 JC-413798Y SUBEDAR SANJIV KUMAR, 4TH BATTALION, THE PARACHUTE REGIMENT (SPECIAL FORCES) (POSTHUMOUS) VIR CHAKRA 1 JC-561645F NAIB SUBEDAR LATE NUDURAM SOREN, 16TH BATTALION THE BIHAR REGIMENT (POSTHUMOUS) 2 15139118Y HAVILDAR K PALANI, 81 FIELD REGIMENT (POSTHUMOUS) 3 15439373K NAIK DEEPAK SINGH, THE ARMY MEDICAL CORPS, 16TH BATTALION THE BIHAR REGIMENT (POSTHUMOUS) 4 2516683X SEPOY GURTEJ SINGH, 3RD BATTALION THE PUNJAB REGIMENT (POSTHUMOUS) SHAURYA CHAKRA 1 IC-76429H MAJOR ANUJ SOOD, BRIGADE OF THE GUARDS, 21ST BATTALION THE RASHTRIYA RIFLES (POSTHUMOUS) PARAM VISHISHT SEVA MEDAL 1 IC-40685M LIEUTENANT GENERAL RAJ SHUKLA, YSM, SM, THE REGIMENT OF ARTILLERY 2 VICE ADMIRAL R HARI KUMAR, AVSM, VSM (02540-Y) 3 AIR MARSHAL (Now AIR CHIEF MARSHAL) VIVEK RAM CHAUDHARI, AVSM, VM (16978) FLYING (PILOT) 4 AIR MARSHAL NAVKARANJIT SINGH DHILLON, AVSM, ADC (16580) FLYING (PILOT) (RETIRED) 5 AIR MARSHAL RAJESH KUMAR, AVSM, VM, ADC (16770), FLYING (PILOT) (RETIRED) 6 IC–39130Y LIEUTENANT GENERAL RAJEEV CHOPRA, AVSM, THE INFANTRY (RETIRED) 7 IC-39437K LIEUTENANT GENERAL SHASHANK TARAKANT UPASANI, AVSM, SM, VSM, THE INFANTRY (RETIRED) 8 IC-39874K LIEUTENANT GENERAL TARANJIT SINGH, AVSM, VSM**, THE ARMOURED CORPS (RETIRED) 9 IC-39929H LIEUTENANT GENERAL SARANJEET SINGH, UYSM, YSM, THE INFANTRY (RETIRED) 10 IC-39996N LIEUTENANT GENERAL RAJEEV SABHERWAL, AVSM, VSM, THE CORPS OF SIGNALS (RETIRED) 11 IC-40022F LIEUTENANT GENERAL ANIL KUMAR BHATT, UYSM, AVSM, SM, VSM, THE INFANTRY (RETIRED) 12 IC-40003W MAJOR GENERAL SANDEEPAN HANDA, THE ARMY AVIATION CORPS (RETIRED) 13 DIRECTOR GENERAL SHRI KRISHNASWAMY NATARAJAN, PRESIDENT’S TATRAKSHAK MEDAL, TATRAKSHAK MEDAL (0091-E), INDIAN COAST GUARD 14 GO-1968X, CE(CIVIL) (Now ADGBR), KP PURUSHOTHAMAN, VSM (RETIRED) UTTAM YUDH SEVA MEDAL 1 IC-41521H LIEUTENANT GENERAL HARSHA GUPTA, AVSM, YSM, VSM, THE SIKH LIGHT INFANTRY, HEADQUARTER 16 CORPS 2 IC-41072Y LIEUTENANT GENERAL RAJEEV SIROHI, AVSM, VSM, THE INFANTRY, HEADQUARTER 3 CORPS ATI VISHISHT SEVA MEDAL 1 IC-41083L LIEUTENANT GENERAL AMARDEEP SINGH BHINDER, VSM, THE ARMOURED CORPS 2 AIR MARSHAL RICHARD JOHN DUCKWORTH, VSM (17136)

FLYING (PILOT) 3 IC-40534N LIEUTENANT GENERAL MILIND N BHURKE, VSM, THE CORPS OF SIGNALS 4 IC–41025F LIEUTENANT GENERAL TIRTALA SUBRAMANIAN ANANTHA NARAYANAN, THE CORPS OF ELECTRONICS AND MECHANICAL ENGINEERS 5 IC-41091K LIEUTENANT GENERAL SHASHANK SHEKHAR MISHRA, VSM, THE INFANTRY 6 IC-41599N LIEUTENANT GENERAL RAVINDRA KUMAR SINGH KUSHWAHA, THE ORDNANCE CORPS 7 IC-41672F LIEUTENANT GENERAL SANJEEV KUMAR SHARMA, YSM, THE INFANTRY 8 IC-42958H LIEUTENANT GENERAL S HARIMOHAN IYER, THE REGIMENT OF ARTILLERY 9 IC-43710L LIEUTENANT GENERAL TARUN KUMAR AICH, THE INFANTRY 10 IC-43725N LIEUTENANT GENERAL MANOJ KUMAR KATIYAR, THE INFANTRY 11 IC-47020Y MAJOR GENERAL (Now LIEUTENANT GENERAL) DINESH SINGH RANA, YSM, SM, THE INFANTRY 12 REAR ADMIRAL (Now VICE ADMIRAL) SWAMINATHAN RAJARAM, NM (41228-Z) 13 REAR ADMIRAL (Now VICE ADMIRAL) SANJAY JASJIT SINGH, NM (03081-A) 14 REAR ADMIRAL (Now VICE ADMIRAL) SURAJ BERRY, NM, VSM (03101-Y) 15 REAR ADMIRAL (Now VICE ADMIRAL) SRINIVAS VENNAM, NM (03227-H) 16 AIR MARSHAL VIBHAS PANDE, VSM (17647) AERONAUTICAL ENGINEERING (MECHANICAL) 17 AIR VICE MARSHAL (Now AIR MARSHAL) SURAJ KUMAR JHA (17445) FLYING (PILOT) 18 AIR MARSHAL INDIRA PADMANABHAN VIPIN VM (16829) FLYING (PILOT) (RETIRED) 19 AIR MARSHAL THAZHATHUPULIKUNNEL DEVASIA JOSEPH, VM, VSM (16964) FLYING (PILOT) (RETIRED) 20 AIR MARSHAL MAHENDRA SINGH BUTOLA (30034) MEDICAL (RETIRED) 21 IC 49496K BRIGADIER PREET PAL SINGH, VSM, 1 GORKHA RIFLES 22 IC-40290L MAJOR GENERAL BIPIN BAKSHI, VSM, THE CORPS OF ENGINEERS (RETIRED) 23 IC-41470A MAJOR GENERAL VIRENDRA SINGH, VSM, THE INFANTRY (RETIRED) VIR CHAKRA 1 15143643M HAVILDAR TEJINDER SINGH, 3 MEDIUM REGIMENT SHAURYA CHAKRA 1 IC-68482Y LIEUTENANT COLONEL KRISHAN SINGH RAWAT, SENA MEDAL, FIRST BATTALION THE PARACHUTE REGIMENT (SPECIAL FORCES) 2 IC-73334X MAJOR (now LIEUTENANT COLONEL) ANIL URS, 4TH BATTALION THE MARATHA LIGHT INFANTRY 3 G/5022546P RIFLEMAN PRANAB JYOTI DAS, 6TH BATTALION THE ASSAM RIFLES 4 13631414L PARATROOPER SONAM TSHERING TAMANG, 4TH BATTALION THE PARACHUTE REGIMENT (SPECIAL FORCES) 5 WING COMMANDER VISHAK NAIR (28993) FLYING (PILOT)