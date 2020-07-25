President Ram Nath Kovind completes three years in office today

New Delhi: President Ram Nath Kovind has completed three years in office today. Mr Kovind hosted nine state visits by Presidents and Heads of State from July last year to July this year. He hosted Heads of State from the US, Sri Lanka, Zambia, Brazil, Sweden, Mongolia, Netherlands, Portugal, and Myanmar and received 15 global leaders from five continents. For the first time in the history of Rashtrapati Bhawan, credentials were also presented through video conference due to COVID 19 pandemic.

The President gave assent to 48 Bills of the Union government and 22 Bills of the state governments. 13 Ordinances were promulgated by the President and 11 Governors of states were appointed.

Mr Kovind visited 19 states and 4 Union Territories during the third year of his presidency. He addressed 9 convocations across India including IIT Roorkee, Jamia Milia Islamia, and Sikkim University. Plastic bottles were banned in Rashtrapati Bhawan and glass bottles were promoted in official meetings and state functions.

Related

comments