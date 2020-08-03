President Ram Nath Kovind Celebrates Raksha Bandhan with Nursing Professionals

New Delhi: The President of India, Shri Ram Nath Kovind, celebrated Raskha Bandhan with members of the nursing community at the Rashtrapati Bhavan today (August 3, 2020). Those who met and conveyed Rakhi greetings to the President included representatives of the Trained Nurses’ Association of India, the Military Nursing Service and the President’s Estate Clinic.

During a brief interactive session, the nurses offered rakhis to the President and also narrated their experience in dealing with the COVID-19 pandemic. The President felicitated them and described them as saviours who are not only saving lives but also risking their own lives in the line of duty. Such commitment to duty earns respect for nurses who have been performing the role of front-line Covid warriors, he said.

Traditionally, on the day of the festival of Raksha Bandhan, sisters seek their brothers’ protection to keep them from harm’s way, the President said, adding that in case of nurses, it is they who through their dedication and commitment extend a helping hand to their brothers and ensure protection for all people.

Referring to the two members of the Military Nursing Service (MNS) who had tested COVID-19 positive while dealing with patients but recovered soon and resumed their duty with renewed vigour, the President thanked the entire nursing fraternity for their sincere dedication and services to fellow citizens during the pandemic. He also conveyed his best wishes to the entire nursing community on the occasion of Rakhsha Bandhan.

Earlier, as they shared their experiences of helping the COVID-19 patients, each nurse offered her own narrative, but they all seemed unanimous in their opinion that COVID-19 patients suffer severe mental stress due to wrong impressions about the disease and the problem needs to be addressed medically and through counselling. The President gave a patient hearing to the nurses’ opinion and complimented them for the exemplary services to the nation.

