President Ram Nath Kovind appoints five new judges of Rajasthan High Court

New Delhi : The President of India Ram Nath Kovind ,in exercise of the power conferred by clause (1) of Article 217 of the Constitution of India, after consultation with the Chief Justice of India, is pleased to appoint the following Advocates and Judicial Officers as Judges of the Rajasthan High Court and to direct them to assume charge of their respective offices: –

Sl. No. Name (S/Shri) Name of the High Court in which appointed 1. Farjand Ali, Advocate Rajasthan 2. Sudesh Bansal, Advocate Rajasthan 3. Anoop Kumar Dhand, Advocate Rajasthan 4. Vinod Kumar Bharwani, Judicial Officer Rajasthan 5. Madan Gopal Vyas, Judicial Officers Rajasthan