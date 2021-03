Puri: President Ram Nath Kovind and First Lady Savita Kovind pay obeisance to Lord Jagannath at Puri Srimandir . President Ram Nath Kovind and First Lady Savita Kovind welcomed by Puri Gajapati Maharaja Dibyasingha Deb.

Odisha Governor Prof. Ganeshi Lal , Union Minister Dharmendra Pradhan were present with the President during the visit to the Puri Srimandir.