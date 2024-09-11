President Ram Chandra Paudel Swears in Ashok Raj Sigdel as 45th CoAS of Nepal

President Ramchandra Paudel administered the oath to the newly appointed Chief of the Army Staff (CoAS), Ashok Raj Sigdel. At a special programme organized at the Office of the President, Sheetal Niwas today, the newly appointed CoAS took oath of office and secrecy as the 45th CoAS of the Nepali Army before the President, the Supreme Commander of the Nepali Army.

KP Sharma Oli, Chief Justice Bishowambhar Prasad Shrestha, Speaker Devraj Ghimire, and National Assembly Chairperson Narayan Prasad Dahal were present on the occasion.