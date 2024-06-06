President of the European Commission, Ursula von der Leyen, congratulates PM Narendra Modi on his re-election

Prime Minister Shri Narendra Modi received a telephone call today from H.E Ms. Ursula von der Leyen, President of the European Commission.

President Von der Leyen congratulated Prime Minister on the success in the general elections and conveyed her best wishes for a historic third term. She deeply appreciated the Indian democracy and the conduct of the world’s largest elections.

PM expressed his gratitude to President von der Leyen for her warm wishes and underlined the strong India-EU ties based on shared values and principles.

Prime Minister noted that this year marked the 20th anniversary of the India-EU Strategic Partnership and reaffirmed his commitment to continue to work for further strengthening the partnership for global good.

Prime Minister conveyed his best wishes for the European Parliament Elections which commence today.