President of the 77th Session of United Nations General Assembly H.E. Mr. Csaba Korosi calls on PM Narendra Modi

The President of the 77th Session of the United Nations General Assembly (PGA), H.E. Mr. Csaba Korosi called on Prime Minister Shri Narendra Modi today.

During the meeting, Mr. Csaba Korosi lauded India’s transformational initiatives for communities, including in the area of water resource management and conservation. Acknowledging India’s efforts towards Reformed Multilateralism, Mr. Csaba Korosi underscored the importance of India being at the forefront of efforts to reform global institutions.

Prime Minister thanked Mr. Csaba Korosi for making India his first bilateral visit since assuming office. He appreciated Mr. Csaba Korosi’s approach based on science and technology to find solutions to global problems. He assured Mr. Csaba Korosi of India’s fullest support to his Presidency initiatives during the 77th UNGA including the UN 2023 Water Conference.

Prime Minister emphasised the importance of reforming the multilateral system, including the UN Security Council, so as to truly reflect contemporary geopolitical realities.