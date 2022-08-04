President of Maldives Ibrahim Mohamed Solih along with senior dignitaries visits JNPA

Mumbai: Today, His Excellency Ibrahim Mohamed Solih, President, of the Republic of Maldives, visited JNPA (Jawaharlal Nehru Port Authority), India’s Best Performing Port, along with senior dignitaries from the Republic of Maldives.

Shri Sanjay Sethi, IAS, Chairman, JNPA, greeted and gave a traditional welcome to His Excellency Ibrahim Mohamed Solih, President, the Republic of Maldives, in the presence of Shri Unmesh Sharad Wagh, IRS, Dy. Chairman, JNPA, and all the HODs of JN Port.

The Republic of Maldives President Ibrahim Mohamed Solih, was briefed by Shri Sanjay Sethi, IAS, Chairman, JNPA, on the various projects at JNPA. Highlighting JNPA’s latest developmental projects he said, “Aligning with the vision of the shipping ministry of the government of India JNPA has taken up several developmental projects like the development of the greenfield port at Vadhvan, dry ports in the hinterland of the state, the fourth container terminal, etc. which will contribute to the nation’s growing economy.”

Later, His Excellency President Ibrahim Mohamed Solih visited one of the JNPA’s terminal GTI to get an overview of the overall functioning of the port.