President of India Visits Dr Babasaheb Ambedkar Memorial at Ambadawe Village in Ratnagiri, Maharashtra

New Delhi : The President of India, Ram Nath Kovind visited Ambadawe village (ancestral village of Dr B.R. Ambedkar) in the Ratnagiri district of Maharashtra today (February 12, 2022) where he performed pooja of the Asthi Kalash of Dr B. R. Ambedkar and paid floral tributes to Lord Buddha, Dr Ambedkar, Smt Ramabai Ambedkar and Ramji Ambedkar.

Speaking on the occasion, the President noted that in schools of Maharashtra, 7th November – the day on which Babasaheb had enrolled in the school in year 1900 – is celebrated as Student’s Day. He appreciated this effort of the government of Maharashtra and said that every program associated with Babasaheb inspires us to realize the vision of a compassionate and egalitarian society. He said that we could consider celebrating 7th November as Student’s Day across the country to commemorate Babasaheb Ambedkar’s devotion and importance he attached to education.

Noting that Ambadawe village has been given the name of ‘Sphurti-Bhoomi’, the President said that it is apt to call the ancestral village of Babasaheb ‘Sphurti-Bhoomi’ as he contributed in various fields throughout his life with full energy. According to the ideal of ‘Sphurti-Bhoomi’, there should be a social system in every village based on values like harmony, compassion and equality that Babasaheb always cherished.

The President was happy to note that the Dalit Indian Chamber of Commerce and Industry (DICCI) in association with Khadi Village Industries Corporation, Dr. Babasaheb Ambedkar Technical University and Bank of Baroda has undertaken various initiatives to make Ambadawe village self-reliant, apart from doing relief work for villagers affected by the Nisarga cyclone in June 2020. He expressed confidence that this collective effort to make people self-reliant by promoting small enterprises in the villages would prove to be transformative and there would be a substantial change in the lives of the villagers. He said that development and self-reliance should spread in the same way in other parts of rural areas of India. When our villages would be self-reliant, then only the resolve to build a self-reliant India would be fulfilled in the true sense.

The President said that Babasaheb advocated self-employment. He set up a firm to do business as a consultant in the trading of stocks and shares. He submitted a memorandum to Viceroy Linlithgow in 1942, demanding the participation of the underprivileged in the tenders of CPWD. Due to his extensive social and political responsibilities, Babasaheb could not give time to his entrepreneurial side. In the Constitution drafted by Babasaheb, opportunities are available to the youth of every section in every field.