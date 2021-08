New Delhi : The President of India, Ram Nath Kovind will grace and address the commemoration of the 100th year of the Madras Legislative Council and unveil a portrait of the former Chief Minister of Tamil Nadu, Dr Kalaignar M. Karunanidhi in Chennai tomorrow (August 2, 2021).

During his stay in Tamil Nadu (August 2 to 6, 2021), the President will also visit the Defence Services Staff College at Wellington on August 4, 2021 and address the Student Officers of the 77th Staff Course.