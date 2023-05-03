President of India, Smt Droupadi Murmu will visit Odisha from May 4 to 6, 2023

New Delhi: President of India, Smt Droupadi Murmu will visit Odisha (Rairangpur, Pahadpur and Baripada in Mayurbhanj district) from May 4 to 6, 2023.

On May 4, 2023, the President will lay the foundation stones for the Skill Training Hub and Community Centre at Pahadpur. Subsequently, she will visit Brahma Kumaris Centre, Hatbadra where she will launch the ‘Addiction Free Odisha’ campaign of Brahma Kumaris Centre. On the same evening, the President will attend a civic reception to be hosted in her honour by the Rairangpur Municipality at Rairangpur Stadium.

On May 5, 2023, the President will pay her tributes to Pt Raghunath Murmu on his birth anniversary. Later, she will visit Similipal Sanctuary.

On May 6, 2023, the President will grace the 12th convocation of Maharaja Sriram Chandra Bhanja Deo University at Baripada.