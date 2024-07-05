New Delhi: President of India, Smt Droupadi Murmu will visit Odisha from July 6 to 9, 2024. On July 6, the President will grace the 96th Death Anniversary of Utkalamani Pandit Gopabandhu Das at Bhubaneswar.

On July 7, the President will witness the Gundicha Jatra (Car Festival) of Lord Jagannath at Puri. On July 8, the President will visit Udayagiri Caves and interact with the students of Bibhuti Kanungo College of Art and Crafts and Utkal University of Culture. On the same day, she will inaugurate the Divine Retreat Centre of Brahma Kumaris at Haridamada village near Bhubaneswar and launch the ‘Lifestyle for Sustainability’ campaign.

On July 9, the President will grace the 13th Graduation Ceremony of the National Institute of Science Education and Research (NISER) at Bhubaneswar.