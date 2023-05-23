New Delhi: The President of India, Smt Droupadi Murmu will visit Jharkhand from May 24 to 26, 2023. On May 24, 2023, the President will inaugurate the new building of the High Court of Jharkhand at Ranchi.

On May 25, 2023, the President will grace a Women Conference organized by the Union Ministry of Tribal Affairs at Khunti. She will also grace the 2nd convocation of Indian Institute of Information Technology, Ranchi at Namkum, Ranchi. On the same evening, she will attend a civic reception to be hosted in her honour by the Government of Jharkhand at Raj Bhavan, Ranchi.