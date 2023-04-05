The President of India, Smt Droupadi Murmu will visit Assam from April 6 to 8, 2023.

On April 7, 2023, the President will inaugurate the Gaj Utsav-2023 at the Kaziranga National Park. Later at Guwahati, she will flag off the Mount Kanchenjunga Expedition-2023. On the same day, she will also grace the function being organized to mark the completion of 75 years of the Gauhati High Court at Guwahati.

On April 8, 2023, the President will make a sortie on the Sukhoi 30 MKI fighter aircraft at the Tezpur Air Force Station.