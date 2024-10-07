New Delhi: President of India, Smt Droupadi Murmu received H.E. Dr Mohamed Muizzu, the President of the Republic of Maldives at Rashtrapati Bhavan today (October 7, 2024). The President also hosted a banquet in honour of President Muizzu and First Lady Sajidha Mohamed.

Welcoming Dr Muizzu to Rashtrapati Bhavan, the President said that Maldives is a close friend and key partner for India in the Indian Ocean Region, and holds a special place in India’s ‘Neighbourhood First’ policy and SAGAR Vision.

The President said that the Vision document adopted during this visit would elevate the level of our relationship and provide a clear roadmap to achieving a comprehensive economic and maritime security partnership.

The President was happy to note that India is one of the top trading partners of Maldives, and noted that there is also good potential for taking forward collaboration in the field of digital payments and other new technologies.

Both leaders agreed that advancement in the bilateral partnership would benefit the people of both countries.