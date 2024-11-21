New Delhi: The President of India, Smt. Droupadi Murmu Inaugurated the 125th Birth Anniversary Celebration of Utkal Keshari Dr Harekrushna Mahtab in New Delhi today (November 21, 2024).

Speaking on the occasion, the President said that Dr Harekrishna Mahtab was a visionary leader. He knew that only physical development is not enough but cultural awareness is also necessary. Dr Mahtab was an eminent writer. Along with writing himself, he created a healthy, cultural environment in Odisha. He immensely contributed ​​to promoting art, literature ​and music in Odisha.

The President said that many important development works took place during the tenure of Dr Harekrishna Mahtab as Prime Minister and Chief Minister of Odisha. He played an important role in the construction of Multi-purpose Dam Projects on Mahanadi. Due to Hirakud and other projects, Odisha became a leading state in the field of power generation. He also has a significant contribution ​​to the establishment of​ ​the Odisha Legislative Assembly, State Secretariat, State Museum, various academies,​and Nandankanan Zoo. He also gave due importance to the development of sports. Barabati Stadium was built in Cuttack under his guidance. During his tenure as the Governor of the then Bombay Province, he did many public welfare works and earned the respect of the people of that vast undivided Bombay Province.

The President said that Dr. Harekrishna Mahtab considered patriotism as the basis of the country’s development. He inspired the citizens with nationalist ideas through his statements and writings. She expressed confidence that his leadership skills and nationalist ideas will always remain a source of inspiration for us.