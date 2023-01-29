The President of India, Smt Droupadi Murmu graced the Udyan Utsav 2023 – opening of the Gardens of Rashtrapati Bhavan for general public today January 29, 2023.

Amrit Udyan will remain open for visitors from January 31, 2023 to March 26, 2023 (except on Mondays which are maintenance days and on March 8 on account of Holi) between 1000 hrs to 1600 hrs. From March 28 to 31, the Gardens will be open for special categories on the following days:

-For farmers on March 28,

-For differently abled persons on March 29,

-For personnel of Defence Forces, Paramilitary Forces and Police on March 30,

and

-For women including tribal women’s SHGs on March 31.