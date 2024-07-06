Bhubaneswar: President of India, Smt Droupadi Murmu graced the 96th Death Anniversary of Utkalamani Pandit Gopabandhu Das at Bhubaneswar, Odisha today (July 6, 2024).

Speaking on the occasion, the President said it doesn’t matter how long a person lives; rather, what is important is the kind of life he or she lives. That is, the reputation of a person is evaluated based only on his/her contribution to society and country. She stated that it is amazing to think about the number of good deeds Pandit Gopabandhu Das did in his short lifespan. She said that his contribution to the fields of social service, literature, education, and journalism is unforgettable. She paid her tributes to Pandit Gapabandhu Das.

The President said that Pandit Gopabandhu Das knew very well that no society or nation can progress without proper education. That is why he established Muktakash School, also known as Van Vidyalaya, at Satyabadi in Puri district. His approach of introducing students to nature right from the beginning is very important. Pandit Gopabandhu emphasised on holistic development of students through Van Vidyalaya. In his view, education does not mean only bookish knowledge but, education should develop students physically, mentally, intellectually, and spiritually as well.

The President said that in the year 1919, Pandit Gopabandhu Das started the publication of the Samaj newspaper. Through this publication, he spread the message of freedom in Odisha. He also raised the problems of the people through this newspaper. His editorials in the Samaj have enriched Odia literature.

The President said that Pandit Gopabandhu Das believed in nationalism and democratic values. His poetries and prose give the message of patriotism and the welfare of the world. He was dedicated to Odia pride as well as Indian nationalism. Pandit Gopabandhu wrote ‘Wherever I am in India, I should believe that I am at home’. We should take inspiration from this pan-India thinking of Gopabandhu ji, the President stated.