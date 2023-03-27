The President of India, Smt Droupadi Murmu attended the civic reception hosted in her honour by the Government of West Bengal in Kolkata this evening (March 27, 2023).

Speaking on the occasion, the President thanked the government and people of West Bengal for the warm welcome. The President said that sacrifice and martyrdom, culture and education have been the life-ideals in the land of Bengal. The people of Bengal are cultured and progressive. The land of Bengal has given birth to immortal revolutionaries on one hand and prominent scientists on the other. From politics to the justice system, from science to philosophy, from spirituality to sports, from culture to business, from journalism to literature, cinema, music, drama, painting and other art forms, Bengal’s remarkable pioneers have found new ways and methods in many fields.

The President said that even after reaching the highest pinnacle of success, the people of Bengal maintain their connection with their soil and keep on increasing the glory of Mother India. She appreciated the people of Bengal for this trait. She said that the people of Bengal have always given priority to the ideals of social justice, equality and self-respect. She was happy to note that a street on the former East Esplanade, in Kolkata has been named as ‘Sido-Kanhu-Dahar’. She said that such initiatives give strength to the ideals of our freedom struggle, especially to the self-confidence and self-pride of our tribal brothers and sisters.