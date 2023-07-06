President of India, Smt Droupadi Murmu attended a civic reception hosted in her honour by the Government of Maharashtra at Raj Bhavan, Mumbai this evening (July 6, 2023).

Speaking on the occasion, the President said that Maharashtra is a State of rich history and vibrant culture. This region had been a very important social, economic and political centre of the country. From religious and heritage sites to diverse natural beauty, including hill stations and beautiful beaches, Maharashtra has special attractions for everyone. She appreciated the people of Maharashtra for preserving their rich heritage.

The President said that Sant Gyaneshwar, Sant Namdev, Sant Eknath and Sant Tukaram united Indian society through their messages of equality, affection and devotion. Chatrapati Shivaji Maharaj presented the greatest example of self-respect and national pride. Jyotiba Phule, Savitribai Phule and Babasaheb Bhimrao Ambedkar played important roles in social reforms. Gopal Krishna Gokhale was considered the political-guru of Mahatma Gandhi. Bal Gangadhar Tilak led our freedom struggle.

The President appreciated Maharashtra’s contributions in the fields of music and the arts. She said that from Vishnu Narayan Bhatkhande, Vishnu Digambar Paluskar, Datta Treya Vishnu Paluskar, to Kishori Amonkar, the tradition of great artists of Indian classical music has been alive in the State. Legendary Lata Mangeshkar, most loved melody queen of the country, built her entire singing career in Maharashtra. Various forms of music and folk dances give a glimpse of the rich past of Maharashtra. She was happy to note that the art-loving people of Maharashtra have kept alive their rich art traditions.

The President said that Mumbai is considered the financial capital of the country. People from all over the country come to Mumbai with the hope of fulfilling their dreams. Moving forward in life despite all kinds of challenges is a special characteristic of the people of Mumbai. She said that people from all regions come to cities like Mumbai, Nagpur and Pune and assimilate into the society. She appreciated the people of Maharashtra for their liberal outlook.

The President said that Maharashtra has made a major contribution to the development of the Indian economy. It plays a leading role in manufacturing, finance, international trade, mass media, petroleum, fashion technology and many other fields. It is the leading State, with a contribution of about 15 percent to the total manufacturing output of the country. She expressed confidence that the people of Maharashtra would set new paradigms of economic progress and cultural excellence and that the State would play a leading role in the inclusive development of the country during the Amrit Kaal.

Earlier this morning, the President interacted with the members of PVTGs of Maharashtra at Raj Bhavan, Nagpur.