New Delhi :The President of India, Ram Nath Kovind will visit Karnataka and Goa from June 13 to 15, 2022.

On June 13, 2022, the President will grace the Platinum Jubilee Celebrations of Rashtriya Military School, Bengaluru.

On June 14, 2022, the President will grace the Lokarpana ceremony of Sri Rajadhiraja Govinda Temple at Vaikuntha Hill, Vasanthapura, Bengaluru.

On June 15, 2022, the President will lay the foundation stone for the new Raj Bhavan of Goa, before returning to Delhi.