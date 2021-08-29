President of India Ram Nath Kovind Greetings on the Eve of Janmashtami

New Delhi: The President of India, Ram Nath Kovind has sent his greetings to all fellow citizens on the eve of Janmashtami.

In a message, the President has said “On the auspicious occasion of Janmashtami, I extend my warm greetings and best wishes to all the fellow citizens living in India and abroad.

The Janmashtami is a festival to dedicate ourselves to the life and teachings of Lord Shri Krishna. This festival is also an occasion to spread the message of Lord Shri Krishna that emphasised the virtue of righteousness, truthfulness and more on duty than reward.

May this festival, inspire us to assimilate all these eternal values”.