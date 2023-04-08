President of India met Odia community in Assam

Guwahati: President Smt. Droupadi Murmu met the representatives of Kalinga Sanskritika Sansada, Guwahati, an Odia society, on April 7, 2023 and discussed various challenges faced by them in Assam.

She also wanted to know the status of erection of Bhagawan Jagannath Temple cum Cultural Centre here in Guwahati, the project supported by the Govt. of Assam. There was discussion on lack of connectivity between Odisha and Assam as direct flight between Gauhati and Bhubaneswar has been discontinued since pandemic.

There was discussion on teaching Odia language in the areas inhabited by the migrant tea workers from Odisha during colonial rule.