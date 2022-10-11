President of India Droupadi Murmu to Visit Tripura and Assam from October 12 to 14

New Delhi : The President of India, Droupadi Murmu, will visit Tripura and Assam from October 12 to 14, 2022.

On October 12, 2022, the President will inaugurate Tripura State Judicial Academy and lay the foundation stone for Tripura National Law University at Narsingarh, Agartala. On the same day, she will also virtually inaugurate an MLA Hostel at Capital Complex, Agartala and lay the foundation stones for – various projects of Government of Tripura related to roads, schools and hostels for students; Maharaja Birendra Kishore Manikya Museum & Cultural Centre at Agartala and IIIT-Agartala – from Rabindra Sata Barshiki Bhawan, Agartala. In the evening, the President will attend a civic reception to be hosted in her honour by the Government of Tripura at the Town Hall, Agartala.

On October 13, 2022, the President will flag off, from Agartala Railway Station, the special extension of Guwahati-Kolkata-Guwahati train upto Agartala and extension of Agartala-Jiribam-Agartala Jan Shatabdi Express upto Khongsang, Manipur.

On the same day, at IIT Guwahati, the President will virtually inaugurate/lay the foundations stones for various projects of Union Ministries of Electronics & Information Technology and Health and Family Welfare and Government of Assam. These include Supercomputer facility Param Kamrupa and the facility for the design and development of high power microwave components at IIT Guwahati; Medical College and Hospital at Dhubri; and Zonal Institutes of National Institute of Virology (NIV) at Dibrugarh (Assam) and Jabalpur (Madhya Pradesh). In the evening, the President will attend a civic reception and cultural programme, to be hosted in her honour at the Assam Administrative Staff College, Guwahati.

On October 14, 2022, the President will virtually inaugurate/launch/lay the foundation stones for various projects of Government of Assam and Union Ministries of Road Transport & Highways, Petroleum & Natural Gas and Railways. These include launch of model Anganwadi Centers with modern facilities; and Mission Saubhagya; inauguration of Rail-Fed petroleum storage depot of Indian Oil Corporation Ltd. at Moinarbond, Silchar; two highway projects; foundation stones for 100 model Secondary Schools in the tea garden areas of Assam; two highway projects and modern Cargo-cum-Coaching Terminal at Aghtori, Guwahati; and flag off of a train from Guwahati to Lumding upto Shokhuvi (Nagaland) and Mandipathar (Meghalaya).