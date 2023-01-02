President of India Droupadi Murmu to Visit Rajasthan from January 3 to 4

New Delhi : The President of India, Droupadi Murmu will visit Rajasthan from January 3 to 4, 2023.

On January 3, 2023, the President will inaugurate Samvidhan Udyan at Raj Bhavan, Jaipur. On the occasion, she will also virtually inaugurate the Transmission System for Solar Energy Zones in Rajasthan and lay the foundation stone for 1000 MW Bikaner Solar Power Project. Subsequently, at Raj Bhavan, Jaipur, she will meet the members of ‘Particularly Vulnerable Tribal Groups’ Communities of Rajasthan. On the same evening, at Mount Abu, the President will grace the launch of a National Campaign on ‘RISE-Rising India through Spiritual Empowerment’, organized by Brahma Kumaris. She will also virtually inaugurate the Brahma Kumaris Silence Retreat Centre, Secunderabad, Telangana and lay the foundation stone for Brahmma Kumaris’ Auditorium and Spiritual Art Gallery at Indore, Madhya Pradesh.

On January 4, 2023, the President will grace the inauguration of 18th National Jamboree of the Bharat Scouts and Guides at Pali, Rajasthan.