President Of India Droupadi Murmu To Visit Kerala, Tamil Nadu And Lakshadweep From March 16 To 21

The President of India, Droupadi Murmu will visit Kerala, Tamil Nadu and Lakshadweep from March 16 to 21, 2023.

On March 16, 2023, the President will visit INS Vikrant and present the President’s Colour to INS Dronacharya in Kochi.

On March 17, 2023, the President will visit Mata Amritanandamayi Math in Kollam. On the same day, she will attend a civic reception to be hosted in her honour in Thiruvananthapuram. At the civic reception function, the President will also inaugurate [email protected] through Rachna: contemporary stories of women in Kerala; and ‘Unnathi’ for comprehensive development of Scheduled Tribe.

On March 18, 2023, the President will pay tributes at Vivekananda Smarak and statue of Thiruvalluvar and visit the Vivekananda Kendra in Kanniyakumari. On the same evening, she will attend a civic reception to be hosted in her honour at Kavaratti.

On March 19, 2023, the President will interact with members of Self Help Groups at Kavaratti.