President of India Droupadi Murmu to visit Haryana from November 29 to 30

New Delhi: The President of India, Droupadi Murmu, will visit Haryana from November 29 to 30, 2022.

On November 29, 2022, the President will grace the International Gita Seminar in Kurukshetra. On the occasion, she will also virtually launch the Mukhyamantri Swasthya Sarvekshan Yojana; and Haryana e-ticketing projects for all public road transport facilities as well as lay the foundation stone for a Medical College in Sirsa. On the same day, the President will grace and address the 18th convocation of NIT Kurukshetra. In the evening, at Haryana Raj Bhavan, Chandigarh, she will attend a civic reception to be hosted in her honour by the Government of Haryana.

On November 30, 2022, the President will interact with ASHA workers, women wrestlers, Olympians, other sports persons as well as girl students, before returning to Delhi.