President of India Droupadi Murmu to visit Amritsar, Punjab tomorrow

By Odisha Diary bureau

The President of India, Droupadi Murmu will visit Amritsar, Punjab tomorrow (March 9, 2023). During her day-long tour, the President will visit Sri Harmandir Sahib, Jallianwala Bagh, Durgiana Temple and Bhagwan Valmiki Ram Tirath Sthal.

 

