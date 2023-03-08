President of India Droupadi Murmu to visit Amritsar, Punjab tomorrow

The President of India, Droupadi Murmu will visit Amritsar, Punjab tomorrow (March 9, 2023). During her day-long tour, the President will visit Sri Harmandir Sahib, Jallianwala Bagh, Durgiana Temple and Bhagwan Valmiki Ram Tirath Sthal.
The President of India, Droupadi Murmu will visit Amritsar, Punjab tomorrow (March 9, 2023). During her day-long tour, the President will visit Sri Harmandir Sahib, Jallianwala Bagh, Durgiana Temple and Bhagwan Valmiki Ram Tirath Sthal.
Prev Post
ECI to host the 3rd International Conference on ‘Inclusive Elections and Elections Integrity’ as the lead for the Cohort on ‘Election Integrity’