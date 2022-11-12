President of India Droupadi Murmu to lead the celebrations of Janjatiya Gaurav Divas this year : Shri Arjun Munda

New Delhi : President of India Droupadi Murmu will lead the celebrations of Janjatiya Gaurav Divas November this year. This was announced by the Union Tribal Affairs Minister Arjun Munda at a media briefing in New Delhi today. Shri Arjun Munda also stated that on the occasion of Janjatiya Gaurav Divas on 15th November, the President will visit Ulihatu village in Khunti district of Jharkhand which is the birth place of Bhagwan Birsa Munda and pay floral tributes there. President will inaugurate projects of Ministry of Road and Transport , and Ministry of Power and also lay foundation stone of several Eklavya Schools virtually from Khunti. She will also address women SHG members of TRIFED and NRLM in and around Khunti.

The Union Minister further informed that Vice President of India will pay floral tributes at the statue of Bhagwan Birsa Munda at Parliament complex, New Delhi on 15th November along with other Parliamentarians.

Shri Arjun Munda said that a large number of national and state level programmes are being organised to celebrate Janjatiya Gaurav Divas from 15th-22nd November. The Union Minister informed that events and programmes have been planned from Kashmir to Kanyakumari and from Gujarat to Arunachal Pradesh including in villages, remote areas. He stated that several programmes such as organization of marches of youth and performances by tribal artists across states in State capitals; cultural programmes; organization of Seminars / Workshops; essay, songs, dance, sport, and painting competitions, Swachhta campaign have also been planned across the country in coordination with State Governments and State Tribal Research Institutes.

Shri Arjun Munda also stated that Government of India, under the leadership of Shri Prime Minister has declared 15th November as Janjatiya Gaurav Divas to commemorate the contributions of tribal communities in the nation’s history and culture. He also stated that this is the second year when Janjatiya Gaurav Divas is being celebrated. This day is also observed to honour all the tribal freedom fighters and to re-energise the efforts for the socio- economic development of the tribal regions and communities.

Shri Arjun Munda appealed that more and more people should be made aware about the celebration and should be involved in the celebrations. He also added that work is moving swiftly towards completion of 740 EMRS across the country.

Shri Arjun Munda said that celebration of Janjatiya Gaurav Divas is a step towards making a resolve to provide basic amenities, employment, education to the tribal people living in remote areas, villages when the country will complete 100 years of independence in 2047.

Giving further details, the Minister said that on the special occasion of JanJatiya Gaurav Divas 2022, TRIFED has organised a host of pan India events on tribal products. An Aadi Mahotsav will be held at the Gramin Haat in Indore from 15th to 27th November, whereas, an Aadi Bazaar will be held at Ekamra Haat, Bhubaneshwar from 15th to 21st November. Another Aadi Bazaar will be put up at the Lakhidhar Bora Khetra Digali Pukhuri, South Guwahati from the 15th to 21st November. In Puducherry, an Aadi Bazaar will be the highlight at the Craft Bazaar from the 15th to the 21st of November, while an Aadi Bazaar will be organised at the Forest Research Institute on Chakrata Road in Dehradhun from the 15th to the 21st of November. Finally, an Aadi Chitra Programme will be held in the Indian Museum in Kolkata from the 15th to the 24th of November 2022.

In order to celebrate JanJatiya Gaurav Divas 2022, a series of events will be conducted by 392 Eklavya Model Residential Schools in multiple locations across the country. An Essay Writing contest will be held on the 15th of November whereas a Poster Making Competition will be held on the 16th of November. On the 17th of November, a Dance competition will be conducted and a Skit Competition will be organised on the 18th of November. Poems and Songs competitions will be held on the 19th November, and Quizzes will be held on the 21st of November.

Also seminars, webinars, talks on the theme of contribution of Tribal Freedom Fighters in the Freedom Movement of India will be organised at various EMRSs.

Several central ministries like Railways, Education and Culture among others have planned programmes across India to highlight Jan Jatiya Gaurav Divas and tribal pride and tribal freedom fighters.

The hashtag for the event #JanjatiyaGauravDivas and event will be utilized for wider publicity of tribal oriented schemes and initiatives and maximize wider participation in developmental efforts of the Government.