New Delhi : The President of India, Droupadi Murmu will grace the valedictory session of the 17th Pravasi Bharatiya Divas Convention and confer Pravasi Bhartiya Samman Awards tomorrow (January 10, 2023) at Indore, Madhya Pradesh. On the sideline of the Convention, the President of the Republic of Suriname, HE Mr Chandrikaprasad Santokhi and the President of the Cooperative Republic of Guyana, HE Dr Mohamed Irfaan Ali will call on the President.