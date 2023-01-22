President of India Droupadi Murmu to confer the Pradhan Mantri Rashtriya Bal Puraskar 2023 tomorrow on 11 children for their exceptional achievement in six categories

New Delhi : The President of India, Droupadi Murmu will confer the Pradhan Mantri Rashtriya Bal Puraskar, 2023 to 11 exceptional children in an award ceremony which will take place at Vigyan Bhawan tomorrow i.e. on 23rd January, 2023.

Prime Minister, Shri Narendra Modi will interact with Pradhan Mantri Rashtriya Bal Puraskar awardees on 24th January, 2023.

Minister of Women & Child Development, Smt. Smriti Zubin Irani will interact with the children and congratulate them for their exemplary performances in their respective categories in the gracious presence of Minister of State, Dr. Munjpara Mahendrabhai on 24th January, 2023.

The Government of India confers the Pradhan Mantri Rashtriya Bal Puraskar (PMRBP) award to children for their exceptional achievements. The awards are conferred upon children in the age group 5 – 18 years, for their excellence in six categories, viz. Art & Culture, Bravery, Innovation, Scholastic, Social Service and Sports, which deserve national recognition. Each awardee of PMRBP is given a medal, a cash prize of Rs.1 Lakh and a Certificate.

This year, the Pradhan Mantri Rashtriya Bal Puraskar will be conferred upon 11 children selected from all regions of the country for their exceptional achievement in the field of Art and Culture (4), Bravery (1), Innovation (2), Social Service (1), and Sports (3).